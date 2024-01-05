Who Should Play Young Gibbs in 'NCIS: Origins'? Vote for Mark Harmon's Successor!

CBS has ordered an NCIS prequel series that will focus on a younger version of Mark Harmon‘s iconic character Gibbs.

Harmon and his son Sean are producing the new show together and while Sean played the younger version on NCIS, he has opted to not reprise the role in the upcoming series.

Deadline reports that “NCIS: Origins begins in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and follows a young Gibbs. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.”

So, who should play young Gibbs?

Head inside to see our 10 options and vote for your favorite…

Liam Hemsworth

Josh Hutcherson

Robbie Amell

Dylan Sprouse

Alex Pettyfer

Jack Reynor

Alexander Ludwig

Colin Ford

Carter Jenkins

Tye Sheridan

