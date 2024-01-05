Colman Domingo Addresses Rumors He's Replacing Jonathan Majors as Kang in the MCU

Colman Domingo is addressing recent rumors that he will be cast as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The 54-year-old Fear the Walking Dead star has been linked to the role after Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend. Marvel Studios promptly parted ways with the actor following the verdict.

While attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday (January 4), Colman was asked about the possibility of playing Kang.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I don’t know, I’m always looking at what I have to do right now… I know there’s talk and conversations around, and I don’t know how much is true,” the Emmy winner told ET. “I don’t even get that from my team, I can’t tell if it’s true or not.”

Colman then expressed his admiration for the MCU and its enthusiastic fanbase.

“The fans are passionate,” he said. “Somehow my name is out there in the world [and] I like the idea of just having your name called and someone speaking lovingly and kindly about something is a beautiful thing.”

Although Colman didn’t offer much for fans to read into, time will tell if he’ll become Marvel’s next big bad!

In fact, the star shared his desire to play a Marvel or DC villain back in 2021.

“I think I’m ready now. I’m worked out, fit… I just want to be the villain. I don’t want to be the good guy. I actually want to do some really dirty, nasty work,” he said during an interview with AwardsWatch.

If you haven’t seen, John Boyega recently responded to fans casting him as Kang the Conqueror.