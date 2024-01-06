Charlize Theron Defends Trans Community on 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' Says 'Don't Give Up'

Charlize Theron is once again standing up for the LGBTQ+ community.

On Friday night (January 5), the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress was a guest judge on the season 16 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race and during her appearance, she shared an impassioned speech with the contestants.

“Given the climate in our country right now, there’s a lot of energy being put toward your community not existing. I truly believe that all of that is coming from a place of fear,” Charlize said during the episode. “The beauty of what your community brings and the truth of who you are and represent will come out. Don’t give up.”

Then while appearing on the Drag Race after-show Untucked, Charlize talked about teaching her two daughters – Jackson, 11, and August, 7 – about acceptance.

“I want them to grow up in a world where they know what it means to accept what’s not you, what is different and love that, to not be scared of that, and to embrace it, and that’s my job as a mom,” Charlize shared.

“I feel like we’re living in a day and age where our words can so easily be weaponized against us,” she continued. “I worry about us as people and what we can do to each other, and how powerful it is when you love and how powerful it is when you hate. One destroys and one builds.”

Last year, Charlize and her daughters appeared on the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon, which raised more than $500,000 for LGBTQ+ causes and drag queens.

