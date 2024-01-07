Ghosts' Rose McIver Is Pregnant, Walks Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Holding Baby Bump!

Rose McIver appeared to announce her pregnancy at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old Ghosts star is married to her husband, George Byrne.

If you don’t know, Rose is set to take the stage this evening as one of the presenters! Rose stars on one of CBS’ biggest hit comedies, Ghosts, which will be returning for a third season this year!

Congratulations to Rose and George on their upcoming baby!

FYI: Rose is wearing Gucci with Kallati jewelry.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!