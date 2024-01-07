Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2024 at 6:37 pm

Jordana Brewster Poses With Husband Mason Morfit on the Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet

Jordana Brewster Poses With Husband Mason Morfit on the Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet

Jordana Brewster is getting support from Mason Morfit at the big event!

The 43-year-old Fast & Furious actress posed alongside her tech entrepreneur husband at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Keep reading to find out more…

Jordana married her ValueAct Capital CEO beau back in September of 2022.

She most recently starred in Simulant and Fast X last year, as well as appearing in an episode of The Rookie: Feds.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Jordana is wearing Alberta Ferretti.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Jordana Brewster, Mason Morfit