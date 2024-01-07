Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 6:30 pm

Jo Koy Arrives for Hosting Duties at Golden Globes 2024

The host of the evening has arrived.

Jo Koy looked sharp in an all-black suit as he hit the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 52-year-old comedian also stopped and posed for photos with producers Glenn Weiss, Barry Adelman and Ricky Kirshner, as well as Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne.

In a recent interview, Jo opened up about finding out he got the hosting gig and the representation he hopes to bring.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!
