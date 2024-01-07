Jacob Elordi to Replace Andrew Garfield in 'Frankenstein,' Reason for Andrew's Exit Revealed!

Jacob Elordi is taking on a new role that was previously filled by Andrew Garfield!

The 26-year-old Saltburn star has joined the cast of Guillermo Del Toro‘s upcoming Frankenstein adaptation as the title character Netflix announced on Sunday (January 7), via TheWrap.

He will star in the film opposite Oscar Isaac.

Christoph Waltz and Felix Kammerer are also joining the ensemble, as well as Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery.

A release date for the production has not yet been set.

Guillermo will also write the film with frequent collaborator J. Miles Dale. The duo worked on Cabinet of Curiosities for Netflix.

Andrew was attached to the project in March 2023. Mia Goth also joined the cast, and while her role was unknown, it was assumed to be Dr. Frankenstein’s love interest.

Andrew left the cast due to scheduling conflicts that arose due to strike-related production postponements, The Wrap reports.

It is unknown whether Guillermo‘s version will be a period picture, or set in modern times.

