Sun, 07 January 2024 at 7:45 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Goes Sleek for Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence Goes Sleek for Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence opts for a sleek black look at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old actress is nominated for her work in No Hard Feelings in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category. You can stream the movie on Netflix now!

If you didn’t see, Jennifer responded to speculation that she’s had plastic surgery.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

Browse through the gallery to see photos of Jennifer Lawrence at the Golden Globes…
