Sun, 07 January 2024 at 7:54 pm

Matt Bomer & 'Fellow Travelers' Co-Star Jonathan Bailey Arrive in Style for Golden Globes 2024

Matt Bomer & 'Fellow Travelers' Co-Star Jonathan Bailey Arrive in Style for Golden Globes 2024

The stars of Fellow Travelers are hitting the red carpet.

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey both looked cool while arriving at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Allison Williams, Jelani Alladin, and Noah J. Ricketts.

Matt is nominated tonight for Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in Fellow Travelers.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Allison is wearing a Giambattista Valli Couture gown, Christian Louboutin heels, and Cartier jewelry while carrying a Mach & Mach clutch. Jelani is wearing a suit by Leonardo 5th Ave, an Eton Shirts shirt and bow tie, David Yurman jewelry and Bruno Magli shoes.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of the Fellow Travelers stars on the red carpet…
Photos: Getty Images
