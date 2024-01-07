Nominee Natasha Lyonne Strikes a Prom Pose With Bryn Mooser at Golden Globes 2024

Natasha Lyonne and Bryn Mooser pose for photos together while attending the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress and the 44-year-old filmmaker were seen striking a couple of prom-like poses as they arrived for the annual event.

Natasha is actually a second time nominee at the show tonight, as she is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her work in the Peacock series Poker Face! Her fellow nominees include Selena Gomez, Ayo Edebiri, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning and Quinta Brunson.

She was previously up for the same award in 2020 for her work on Russian Doll.

The week before, Natasha and Bryn attended the W Magazine and the Vanity Fair/Amazon’s MGM Studios parties. A month prior, they stepped out to support Macaulay Culkin at his Walk of Fame ceremony.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Natasha is wearing a look from Schiaparelli.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Natasha Lyonne and Bryn Mooser at the 2024 Golden Globes…