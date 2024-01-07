Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon (With Her Son Deacon) Represent 'Morning Show' at Golden Globes 2024

Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon (With Her Son Deacon) Represent 'Morning Show' at Golden Globes 2024

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are looking as stunning as ever at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Both ladies are in attendance to represent The Morning Show, their Apple TV+ hit.

The Morning Show is nominated for Best Drama this evening. Best of luck to all the shows that are nominated!

If you don’t know, Reese brought her son, Deacon Phillippe, as her date for the evening!

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress with Jimmy Choo shoes and jewelry from her own personal collection! Reese is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!
