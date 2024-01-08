Jennifer Lopez Comments on Ben Affleck's Faces Becoming Memes, Tells Fans He's 'Happy'

Jennifer Lopez is commenting on her husband Ben Affleck constantly becoming a meme.

Over the past few years, the Internet has become fascinated by a number of Ben‘s faces in paparazzi photos that have subsequently become memes.

Keep reading to find out what JLo had to say about it all…

“Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you. He is good. He is happy….I don’t understand what people are so pressed for,” she told ET at the 2024 Golden Globes, where she walked the red carpet solo but met up with her husband inside. She then added, “They don’t pick up on my face.”

Last year, Ben was asked about becoming a “walking meme.” Find out how he reacted and what he said about people watching his every move to creates memes on the Internet.

See some photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes…