Mon, 08 January 2024 at 2:40 pm

Rosamund Pike Explains Why She Wore 'Protective Veil' to Golden Globes 2024

Rosamund Pike Explains Why She Wore 'Protective Veil' to Golden Globes 2024

Rosamund Pike is opening up about her show-stopping headpiece.

The 44-year-old actress, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Saltburn, attended the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 7) wearing a black lace headpiece and veil.

While many believed that Rosamund wore the veil as a style statement, she actually wore it because of a recent accident.

Keep reading to find out more…

While chatting with Variety on the red carpet, Rosamund revealed, “It’s a protective veil for the occasion.”

“I had an accident over Christmas, actually. I had a skiing accident,” Rosamund continued. “And I had to think, that’s not what you want knowing you’re coming to the Golden Globes on the seventh of January.”

Rosamund went on to say that the accident occurred on Dec. 26, and her face was “entirely smashed up and I thought I needed to do something.”

While her injuries have now healed, Rosamund joked that the veil was homage to her Saltburn character Lady Elspeth Catton.

“You have to channel it, don’t you?” Rosamund said. “Either a weird sort of funeral vibe or maybe she wore black for her wedding.”

Check out the full list of winners from the 2024 Golden Globes here!
Photos: Getty Images
