Mon, 08 January 2024 at 2:59 pm

Kristen Stewart & Fiancée Dylan Meyer Grab Breakfast with Friends in Los Feliz

Kristen Stewart & Fiancée Dylan Meyer Grab Breakfast with Friends in Los Feliz

Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer are spending their morning with friends.

The couple, who have been engaged since 2021, grabbed breakfast with a few of their friends on Monday morning (January 8) in Los Feliz, Calif.

For their breakfast outing, Kristen, 33, wore a teal-colored jacket paired with black jeans while Dylan, 36, sported a denim jacket over a red and black plaid shirt paired with jeans.

After their meal, Kristen and Dylan were seen hugging their friends goodbye before heading to their car and continuing on with their day.

In a recent interview, Kristen addressed a big rumor about her eventual wedding and who would be marrying her and Dylan.

She also shared some Twilight behind-the-scenes secrets!
kristen stewart dylan meyer grab breakfast with friends 01
kristen stewart dylan meyer grab breakfast with friends 02
kristen stewart dylan meyer grab breakfast with friends 03
kristen stewart dylan meyer grab breakfast with friends 04
kristen stewart dylan meyer grab breakfast with friends 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart