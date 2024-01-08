Top Stories
What Happened Between Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Jo Koy Responds to Taylor Swift's Viral Reaction From His Golden Globes 2024 Monologue

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 2:07 pm

Jennifer Lawrence & Margot Robbie Change Up Their Looks for Golden Globes 2024 After Party

Jennifer Lawrence & Margot Robbie Change Up Their Looks for Golden Globes 2024 After Party

Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie were both seen exiting one of the 2024 Golden Globes after parties held on Sunday (January 7) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Both stars – who were nominated in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy categories for their work in Barbie and No Hard Feelings – changed up their looks from their red carpet outfits. Jennifer also brought along her husband Cooke Maroney to the after party.

The winner in their category ended up being Emma Stone for Poor Things.

You can see Jennifer‘s Golden Globes red carpet look here and Margot‘s Golden Globes red carpet look here.

Browse through the gallery to see the after party looks from Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence…
