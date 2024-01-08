Top Stories
What Happened Between Kylie Jenner &amp; Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Jo Koy Responds to Taylor Swift's Viral Reaction From His Golden Globes 2024 Monologue

Jo Koy Responds to Taylor Swift's Viral Reaction From His Golden Globes 2024 Monologue

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 5:40 pm

Willem Dafoe Gets Support From Pedro Pascal, Mark Ruffalo, & More at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Willem Dafoe Gets Support From Pedro Pascal, Mark Ruffalo, & More at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Willem Dafoe is being honored!

The 68-year-old Oscar-nominated actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday afternoon (January 8) in Hollywood, Calif.

Supporting Willem at the event was his wife Giada Colagrande along with friends and former co-stars Pedro Pascal, Patricia Arquette, Mark Ruffalo, and Camila Morrone.

Keep reading to find out more…

In his acceptance speech, Willem shared his gratitude for his long-last and successful acting career.

“I just want to say it’s wonderful to be part of this community of artists and entertainers, people that — by sharing their experience, imagining others’ perspectives, telling stories, and musing on what is, was, and most importantly could be,” Willem shared.

“They make us feel closer to each other and connect us, creating an important dialogue particularly needed in these detached, technology-driven and divisive times,” he continued. “So I’m glad to be with people like this and hopefully we’re making this a better world somehow.”

Willem concluded his speech by giving Giada a very special shout-out.

“Finally, thank you to my wife Giada Colagrande, who teaches me gratitude and reminds me not to spit on my luck,” Willem said.

If you missed it, Willem shared some details on the character he’ll be playing in the new Beetlejuice sequel.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of Willem Dafoe at the ceremony…
Just Jared on Facebook
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 01
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 02
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 03
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 04
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 05
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 06
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 07
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 08
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 09
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 10
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 11
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 12
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 13
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 14
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 15
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 16
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 17
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 18
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 19
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 20
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 21
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 22
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 23
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 24
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 25
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 26
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 27
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 28
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 29
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 30
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 31
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 32
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 33
willem dafoe hollywood walk of fame 34

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Camila Morrone, Giada Colagrande, Mark Ruffalo, Patricia Arquette, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe