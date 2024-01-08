Willem Dafoe Gets Support From Pedro Pascal, Mark Ruffalo, & More at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Willem Dafoe is being honored!

The 68-year-old Oscar-nominated actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday afternoon (January 8) in Hollywood, Calif.

Supporting Willem at the event was his wife Giada Colagrande along with friends and former co-stars Pedro Pascal, Patricia Arquette, Mark Ruffalo, and Camila Morrone.

In his acceptance speech, Willem shared his gratitude for his long-last and successful acting career.

“I just want to say it’s wonderful to be part of this community of artists and entertainers, people that — by sharing their experience, imagining others’ perspectives, telling stories, and musing on what is, was, and most importantly could be,” Willem shared.

“They make us feel closer to each other and connect us, creating an important dialogue particularly needed in these detached, technology-driven and divisive times,” he continued. “So I’m glad to be with people like this and hopefully we’re making this a better world somehow.”

Willem concluded his speech by giving Giada a very special shout-out.

“Finally, thank you to my wife Giada Colagrande, who teaches me gratitude and reminds me not to spit on my luck,” Willem said.

If you missed it, Willem shared some details on the character he’ll be playing in the new Beetlejuice sequel.

