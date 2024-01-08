Gordon Ramsay Reveals How Much He Gives His Kids for an Allowance

Gordon Ramsay is opening up about how he’s teaching his kids financial responsibility.

In a clip from the show Last Meals, the 57-year-old celeb chef and TV personality shared how much money he gives his children for a monthly allowance. Gordon and wife Tana share six kids – Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Matilda, 22, Oscar, 4, and Jesse, 7 weeks.

“Every time they got their allowance, every month, a couple hundred dollars, if they save that up across the 12 month period, I would match that at Christmas for them,” Gordon explained.

“They got to stay true to their form by saving every dollar, and so when you start that practice, at sort of 10, 11, 12, 13, they got their part-time jobs, all of a sudden their minds are focused about their career paths,” Gordon added. “And so yeah, that was the opposite way that I grew up. They are super disciplined and they are on it man.”

In an interview from a few years ago, Gordon talked about not wanting to spoil his kids.