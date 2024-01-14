Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2024 at 1:36 am

Primetime Emmy Performer Nominees Celebration: See Photos of Every Star in Attendance!

Primetime Emmy Performer Nominees Celebration: See Photos of Every Star in Attendance!

So many stars stepped out for the 75th Primetime Emmy performer nominees celebration on Saturday (January 13) at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles.

Kathryn Hahn, Dominique Fishback, Tyler James Williams and Niecy Nash were just a few celebrities on the guestlist. In all, we counted more than 25 famous faces in attendance.

We rounded up pics of all of the biggest stars who walked the red carpet. That way you can easily see who was there and what they wore.

Keep reading to find out more…

Keep scrolling to see all of the stars who attended the 75th Primetime Emmy performer nominees celebration…

Tyler James Williams

kate linder

Marta Pozzan

Joseph Lee

Kathryn Hahn

Sam Richardson

ronald gladden

karen fukuhara

nicholas braun

simona tabasco

Samantha Hanratty

tom wright

sharon lawrence

marin hinkle

sarah kate ellis

caroline aaron

Stephen Manas

Dominique Fishback

tessa brooks

alexa barajas

Nuha Jes Izman

Luke Kirby

Kevin Alves

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

josh whitehouse

natalia bonifacci

Photos: Getty
