Primetime Emmy Performer Nominees Celebration: See Photos of Every Star in Attendance!
So many stars stepped out for the 75th Primetime Emmy performer nominees celebration on Saturday (January 13) at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles.
Kathryn Hahn, Dominique Fishback, Tyler James Williams and Niecy Nash were just a few celebrities on the guestlist. In all, we counted more than 25 famous faces in attendance.
We rounded up pics of all of the biggest stars who walked the red carpet. That way you can easily see who was there and what they wore.
Keep reading to find out more…
Keep scrolling to see all of the stars who attended the 75th Primetime Emmy performer nominees celebration…
Tyler James Williams
Kate Linder
Marta Pozzan
Joseph Lee
Kathryn Hahn
Sam Richardson
Ronald Gladden
Karen Fukuhara
Nicholas Braun
Simona Tabasco
Samantha Hanratty
Tom Wright
Sharon Lawrence
Marin Hinkle
Sarah Kate Ellis
Caroline Aaron
Stephen Manas
Dominique Fishback
Tessa Brooks
Alexa Barajas
Nuha Jes Izman
Luke Kirby
Kevin Alves
Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts
Josh Whitehouse
Natalia Bonifacci