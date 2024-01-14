Royal Aide Reveals Why Kate Middleton Wasn't Present for Queen Elizabeth's Death, & How The Decision Impacted Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

New details are emerging about the death of Queen Elizabeth and why Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) was not present.

The iconic queen passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in September 2022.

As the Royal Family rushed to be with her, King Charles reportedly told Prince Harry that his wife Meghan Markle was not welcome. The monarch told his son that Princess Catherine would also not be present and that it was “protocol.”

However, a new book about the family reveals that the Princess was absent for a different reason.

Keep reading to find out more…

Royal biographer Robert Hardman reported that the Princess stayed home to be with her and Prince William‘s three children in his forthcoming book The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.

An excerpt obtained by the Daily Mail explained that she wanted to be there for them on the first day of school.

A royal aide told the reporter that her absence was “by luck rather than judgement,” seemingly implying that she might have been allowed to attend. However, they added that, “It made it a lot easier to tell Harry he was coming alone.”

See how Meghan and Princess Catherine reportedly felt about the show of unity that they put on with Prince Harry and Prince William during the funeral.