Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Issues Statement Clarifying Position on Israel-Palestine, Says His 'Thoughts And Beliefs Have Been Misconstrued'

Dua Lipa Makes Rare Comments About Her Dating Life

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

'Ghosts' Season 3 Cast Members Get Big Pay Increases, Salary Details Revealed!

Tue, 16 January 2024 at 4:25 pm

Meghann Fahy & Leo Woodall Spotted Dancing Together at Emmys After Party, Insiders Reveal Date Night Details

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall didn’t pose together on the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, but they did dance the night away at the after party!

The cute couple and co-stars from The White Lotus were seen dancing with their friends during HBO & Max’s Post Emmys Reception on Monday night (January 15) at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Calif.

An insider is speaking out to reveal details of their date night.

Meghann and Leo were super cozy,” an eyewitness told E! News. “She rested her head on his shoulder and he kissed her head. They kept whispering in each other’s ears and laughing.”

“They were being very affectionate,” the insider added.

The couple was spotted kissing back in November amid months of dating rumors.

FYI: Meghann is wearing an Armani Prive Couture dress and Bulgari jewelry. Leo is wearing an Emporio Armani look with Cartier jewelry.
