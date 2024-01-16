Emmy Awards 2023 - Viewership Numbers Are In & It's a New Record Low

The 75th annual Emmy Awards aired live on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

And now, the viewership numbers are in – and it turns out, not a lot of people were watching.

The broadcast hit a new record low with 4.3 million viewers, via The Wrap.

The ceremony on Fox went down from its last show in 2022, which brought in 5.9 million viewers as it aired on NBC, an all time low for the Emmys.

The 2021 ceremony brought in 7.8 million viewers, which was a 21.9% increase from the 2020 show, which brought in 6.4 million viewers.

This was actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. Anthony Anderson hosted the event.

