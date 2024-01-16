Top Stories
Tue, 16 January 2024 at 3:03 pm

Nicholas Braun Arrives with Hyunji Ward to Emmys 2023 After Party

Nicholas Braun Arrives with Hyunji Ward to Emmys 2023 After Party

Succession star Nicholas Braun arrives at HBO & Max Post Emmys party alongside Hyunji Ward on Monday (January 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 35-year-old actor and Hyunji, who is an employee with TeaTime Pictures, appeared to arrive together for the post-Emmys event.

Most of the cast of Succession was in attendance at the Emmys and we have all the photos!

Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong were all up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Kieran emerged victorious!

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series saw Nicholas and several of his other co-stars nominated, but Matthew Macfadyen ended up winning.

Sarah Snook also won for her performance as Shiv Roy!

Congrats to the cast of the hit series, which wrapped up last year with one final season.
