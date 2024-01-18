Jodie Foster Confirms Rumor She Was Offered Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars' Role, Reveals Why She Refused

Carrie Fisher‘s Star Wars character Princess Leia is one of the most famous heroes of all time. However, the leader of the resistance could have been played by a very different actress: Jodie Foster.

The 61-year-old Nyad actress was rumored to have been offered the role in the franchise. She confirmed that the rumor was true while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jodie also explained why she had to turn the role down and if she had any regrets.

Read more about Jodie Foster’s Star Wars experience…

“They were going for a younger Princess Leia but I had a conflict,” Jodie confirmed to host Jimmy Fallon.

What could have gotten between her and the mega-successful franchise? “I was doing a Disney movie and I just didn’t want to pull out of the Disney movie because I was already under contract,” she recalled. It’s unclear exactly which role she is referring to. However, it is possible she was referring to Freaky Friday.

Jodie noted that Carrie was “amazing” in the role and joked that she wasn’t sure how she would have done in the role.

“I don’t know how good I would have been,” she admitted before joking about the character’s iconic hair buns.

If you were unaware, Carrie was awarded a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2023.

