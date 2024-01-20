Kansas City Chiefs Owner Weighs in On Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship

The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs is talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s relationship.

In a new interview, Clark Hunt weighed in on the 34-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer and the 34-year-old tight end’s romance and addressed rumors that they’re relationship is just marketing stunt for the NFL.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Well, first of all, we’re so happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor in their relationship. I’ve had a chance to meet her at one of the many games that she’s attended this year,” Clark, 58, shared on Mad Money on CNBC.

“She’s just as sweet as she can be. I also got to see her play here [at our Arrowhead Stadium] twice this past summer and what an incredible performer,” Clark gushed. “I mean, just one of the most incredible artists of our time.”

Taylor and Travis started dating over the summer and she has attended a lot of the Chiefs games this season to cheer him on.

“It’s been a very interesting, very fun year having the two of them dating,” Clark added. “The attention that’s been focused on the Chiefs, our female audience has grown leaps and bounds. That’s right, it was purely organic.”

He continued, “You know, when they were just starting off dating, there were a lot of people saying, ‘Oh, it’s a marketing stunt,’ but no, it’s very real … and the most important thing is we’re happy for the two of them.”

If you missed it, the Pentagon recently addressed a conspiracy theory about Taylor.