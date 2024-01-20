Lil Nas X Reacts to a Huge Star Showing Up to His Show in 'Long Live Montero' Teaser

Top Stories
Lil Nas X is sharing more bits of his upcoming documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero!

On Friday (January 19), HBO posted a clip from the documentary where the 24-year-old “Old Town Road” singer chats with a very special celebrity guest at his show.

The guest is none other than the “Queen of Pop” herself, Madonna. Lil Nas X seems super excited – but also extremely nervous.

“Oh my God, hey!” Lil Nas X said when he saw the singer. “How are you, friend?”

They complimented each other’s looks, and then Madonna asked, “Did you not know I was here?” The rapper said that he did know but, “This is crazy!”

“You better put on a show for me,” Madonna said, playfully, to which Lil Nas X replied, “F-ckin’…now I’m nervous. I’m not performing anymore!”

She laughed, and he told her that she actually inspired some of the show. Then, the pop stars posed for a few photos together.

Before this new clip, Lil Nas X released the official trailer and key art for the project.

