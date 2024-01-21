Jamie Foxx Back On Set Filming 'Back In Action' Nine Months After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx is back to work on the set of his movie Back in Action.

The 56-year-old actor was spotted filming again with costar Cameron Diaz on Saturday (January 20) in Atlanta, Georgia.

It marks his first time filming the movie since suffering an unknown health scare in April 2023.

Keep reading to find out more…

Page Six obtained pics of Jamie and Cameron working together on the movie. In them, Jamie is wearing a black, long-sleeved t-shirt, navy pants and white sneakers.

Cameron paired a tan cardigan with dark cargo pants and a matching pair of shoes.

It is not clear exactly what happened to Jamie, but his daughter Corrine Foxx revealed that he had suffered “a medical complication.”

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she assured his fans while he was hospitalized.

We’re so glad that he is doing better and wish him well as he gets back to work!

If you missed it, last month Cameron addressed rumors about Jamie and the atmosphere on set.