Renee Rapp Has 2 'Mean Girls' Cameos On 'SNL' - Rachel McAdams & Megan Thee Stallion

Renee Rapp brought out to Mean Girls stars while performing on Saturday Night Live.

The 24-year-old actress and musician just brought Regina George to life in the musical version of Mean Girls. While performing her soundtrack contribution “Not My Fault,” she was introduced by original Regina actress Rachel McAdams and joined by duet partner Megan Thee Stallion.

The musical number featured several references to the iconic character. It also wasn’t the only Mean Girls crossover during the episode!

Keep reading to find out more…

After introducing Renee, Rachel stuck around to appear in a skit where she played an aspiring actor with a strong resemblance to Rachel McAdams. During the skit, she joked about launching an OnlyFans account and being accused of being a deep fake.

This marks one of the first times that Rachel has addressed the 2024 version of the movie. The actress also wasn’t involved in the recent Walmart commercial that brought many other original cast members back together.

Find out why she didn’t film the commercial.

Mean Girls creator Tina Fey revealed why the original stars didn’t participate in the musical movie.