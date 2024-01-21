Nicole Kidman Joins Stars of Prime Video's 'Expats' at New York City Premiere

Nicole Kidman is stunning at the premiere of Prime Video’s Expats!

The 56-year-old actress attended the event held on Sunday (January 21) at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Other stars in attendance included Sarayu Blue, Jack Huston, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, Tiana Gowen, Bodhi Del Rosario, and Ruby Ruiz.

Series creator Lulu Wang was also present at the premiere.

Jack was accompanied by his partner, former Victoria’s Secret model Shannan Click.

The official synopsis for Expats reads: “Set against the complex tapestry of Hong Kong residents, EXPATS depicts a multifaceted group of women after a single encounter sets off a chain of life-altering events that leaves everyone navigating the intricate balance between blame and accountability.”

The six-episode limited series premieres on Prime Video on January 26.

FYI: Nicole is wearing Roberto Coin jewelry.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Nicole Kidman and the Expats cast at the New York premiere…