Top Stories
Jacob Elordi &amp; Olivia Jade Attend 'SNL' Afterparty Amid Split Reports, Full Guest List Revealed!

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Attend 'SNL' Afterparty Amid Split Reports, Full Guest List Revealed!

Watch Renee Rapp's 'Saturday Night Live' Performances ('Mean Girls' Cameos Included!)

Watch Renee Rapp's 'Saturday Night Live' Performances ('Mean Girls' Cameos Included!)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Cast Shakeup Revealed as 1 Star Exits, 1 Finally Confirms If They'll Be Back or Not

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Cast Shakeup Revealed as 1 Star Exits, 1 Finally Confirms If They'll Be Back or Not

Dylan O'Brien Supports New Movie 'Ponyboi' at His First Premiere in 2 Years During Sundance Festival

Dylan O'Brien Supports New Movie 'Ponyboi' at His First Premiere in 2 Years During Sundance Festival

Sun, 21 January 2024 at 9:10 pm

Nicole Kidman Joins Stars of Prime Video's 'Expats' at New York City Premiere

Nicole Kidman Joins Stars of Prime Video's 'Expats' at New York City Premiere

Nicole Kidman is stunning at the premiere of Prime Video’s Expats!

The 56-year-old actress attended the event held on Sunday (January 21) at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Other stars in attendance included Sarayu Blue, Jack Huston, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, Tiana Gowen, Bodhi Del Rosario, and Ruby Ruiz.

Series creator Lulu Wang was also present at the premiere.

Jack was accompanied by his partner, former Victoria’s Secret model Shannan Click.

The official synopsis for Expats reads: “Set against the complex tapestry of Hong Kong residents, EXPATS depicts a multifaceted group of women after a single encounter sets off a chain of life-altering events that leaves everyone navigating the intricate balance between blame and accountability.”

The six-episode limited series premieres on Prime Video on January 26.

FYI: Nicole is wearing Roberto Coin jewelry.

If you haven’t seen, we compiled a list of celebrities, including Nicole Kidman, who have revealed their strange fears!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Nicole Kidman and the Expats cast at the New York premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
expats premiere new york city01
expats premiere new york city02
expats premiere new york city03
expats premiere new york city04
expats premiere new york city05
expats premiere new york city06
expats premiere new york city07
expats premiere new york city08
expats premiere new york city09
expats premiere new york city10
expats premiere new york city11
expats premiere new york city12
expats premiere new york city13
expats premiere new york city14
expats premiere new york city15
expats premiere new york city16
expats premiere new york city17
expats premiere new york city18
expats premiere new york city19
expats premiere new york city20
expats premiere new york city21
expats premiere new york city22
expats premiere new york city23
expats premiere new york city24
expats premiere new york city25
expats premiere new york city26
expats premiere new york city27
expats premiere new york city28
expats premiere new york city29

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bodhi Del Rosario, Brian Tee, Jack Huston, Ji-young Yoo, Nicole Kidman, Ruby Ruiz, Sarayu Blue, Shannan Click, Tiana Gowen