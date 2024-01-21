Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Find Out Who She's Cheering on Travis Kelce With!

Top Stories
Sun, 21 January 2024 at 8:42 pm

Taylor Swift is once again in the stands rooting for her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs!

The 34-year-old entertainer arrived at the AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday (January 21), held at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

The Chiefs are playing against the Buffalo Bills, competing for a spot in the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl!

It is below freezing in the Buffalo suburb, but the fans and family of the players are out in full force.

We are once again breaking down who is in the suite alongside Taylor to cheer on Travis and the Chiefs!

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of the guests sitting with Taylor Swift in the suite…

