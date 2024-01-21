Jennifer Hudson & Common Remain Coy About Relationship, Gush Over Each Other On Her Talk Show

Common is making an appearance on girlfriend Jennifer Hudson‘s talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show!

The 51-year-old rapper and actor will be her guest on her Monday (January 22) episode, and a preview of the ep shows the pair alluding to their relationship, without outright saying they are dating each other.

While on the show, the two, who were recently seen sitting courtside at a Lakers game, shared that they are both happy in their relationship and said some really sweet things about each other.

Keep reading to find out more…

As host, Jennifer noted that she has to ask her guests about their love life as the people want to know.

“Now, we got to get down to business, Mr Common. I’m a host and so I have to ask you this question ’cause everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?” she asked.

“so, yes, and I’m in a relationship that is one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life, and she’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her,” he responded.

He then mentioned quite a few of her accomplishments as standards he sets.

“I set my standard kind of high, ’cause she had to have a EGOT, she had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show. What about you though? How is your love life?” he said, turning it onto Jennifer.

“I’m dating as well, and I am very happy,” she said, then asking him if he’s happy in his relationship.

“Yes. This relationship is a happy place for me,” Common said. Aww! “No, but seriously, for me, it’s one of them things where I found where I can, seeing her happy actually makes me really happy, so, I’m very grateful. I thank god each and every day and I’m just letting God guide this.”

Jennifer then joked, “Here at the happy place, we like to respect people’s privacy, so I’m not going to ask you too many more questions about that, but you know, everybody wants to know.”

They also talked about going to a basketball game and the Usher concert in Las Vegas together.

Be sure to tune in to their full interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, airing on Monday (January 22)!