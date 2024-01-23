Comedian Kate Berlant Brings Out Star-Studded Crowd for L.A. Opening of One-Woman Play, Including Olivia Wilde & Brie Larson!

Kate Berlant had the support of many celeb friends at the opening night performance of her one-woman play Kate!

An L.A. crowd including Olivia Wilde and Brie Larson stepped out to attend the performance on Sunday night (January 21) at the Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, Calif.

Tatiana Maslany, Billy Eichner, Molly Shannon, Martha Plimpton, John C. Reilly and wife Alison Dickey, Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon, Vanessa Bayer, D’Arcy Carden, Zoe Lister-Jones, cute couple Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour, Bob Odenkirk, Lionel Boyce, Natasha Leggero, Chelsea Peretti, Timothy Simons, and Cazzie David were among the stars there.

Brie (who attended with a new rumored boyfriend) and Maya Rudolph aren’t pictured, but were both in attendance.

In the play, which previously had a sold-out run in New York, Kate explores the events of her life that have brought her to this moment. Embodying many characters in this tour de force performance, she expertly morphs before our eyes and exposes a truth she has, until now, kept hidden. The show is running through February 11. Get tickets now!