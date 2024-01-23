Top Stories
Tue, 23 January 2024 at 9:57 pm

Sofia Vergara & Karol G Hit the Red Carpet at 'Griselda' Premiere in Miami

Sofia Vergara & Karol G Hit the Red Carpet at 'Griselda' Premiere in Miami

Sofia Vergara is stepping out in Miami to promote her Netflix series!

The 51-year-old Emmy-nominated actress and co-star Karol G posed together at the Griselda premiere on Tuesday (January 23) held at The Fillmore Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Diego Trujillo, Alberto Guerra, and Maximiliano Hernandez.

Here’s the show’s official logline: Griselda is “inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.”

“A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the ‘Godmother.’”

Griselda will be available for streaming on Netflix starting on Friday, Jan. 25 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 25+ pictures of Sofia Vergara and her co-stars at the premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
