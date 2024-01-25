Kim Kardashian, Kylie & Kris Jenner Heat Up Paris Fashion Week in Bold Outfits

Paris Fashion Week has been taken over by the Kardashian-Jenner family, and they’re serving so many good looks!

On Thursday (January 25), Kim Kardashian, baby sister Kylie and mom Kris Jenner all linked up to attend the Maison Margiela show in Paris, France.

Kim wore a fitted black dress with a multitude of cutouts running the length of her body. She paired it with an intricate necklace and wore her hair straight.

Meanwhile, Kylie put a spin on one of her big sister’s previous iconic looks. She wore a sequined gown and styled her hair and makeup so that she looked wet. It harkened back to Kim‘s 2019 Met Gala look.

Kris wore a stylish black goat with black gloves and accessorized with sunglasses.

Kylie‘s been in Paris for a few days now, and she’s delivered several stylish outfits. She also brought a very special guest with her to the Valentino show.

Scroll through all of the photos of Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kris Jenner enjoying Paris Fashion Week together in the gallery…