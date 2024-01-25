Lucy Hale Discusses Her Love Life & What She's Looking for in a Partner

Lucy Hale opened up about her love life in a new interview.

The 34-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum provided an update on what she’s looking for romantically during a conversation with Nylon.

She explained everything from the type of partner that she’s into and what she is trying to bring to a relationship at this phase in her life.

Read more about Lucy Hale’s love life…

“Where I’m at dating-wise, I want to be transparent about who I am, where I’ve been, what I’m looking for. It weeds out the people who aren’t on the same path as you,” she told the outlet. “No bulls-it. I would expect people to be the same way with me. Like, let’s all throw it all out there. See what sticks and the right people will find you and stay.”

The actress added that she used to have a thing for bad boys. But now, she’s after someone who is “respectful, kind, what you call a ‘good guy.’”

“Mainly it’s just finding someone who’s in alignment with me and where I’m at in my life,” she added. “I used to find that boring. I wanted chaos in every area of my life, and I don’t want that anymore.”

Lucy recently discussed her sobriety journey, too.