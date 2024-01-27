Calista Flockhart Thought Anorexia Rumors During Her Time on 'Ally McBeal' Would 'Ruin Her Career'

Calista Flockhart is addressing rumors that she suffered from anorexia during her time starring in the legal comedy drama series, Ally McBeal.

While chatting with The New York Times, the 59-year-old actress explained that the speculation was inaccurate.

She also shared how it made her feel.

“I loved working on Ally McBeal, and it just made it sour,” Calista said about the eating disorder rumors. “I was very sleep-deprived and I was depressed about it. I did think that it was going to ruin my career. I didn’t think anybody would ever hire me again, because they would just assume I had anorexia, and that would be the end of that.”

She added, “I had days where I was really hurt and embarrassed and infuriated. I was lucky that I had to work. I just put my head down. I always felt like, ‘Calista, you’re a good person, you’re not mean to anybody,’ and I’m confident in that.”

The actress noted that she doesn’t think that situation would occur today.

“They call it body-shaming now,” she said. “I haven’t thought about it in a long time, but it’s really not OK to accuse someone of having a disease that a lot of people struggle with.”

Calista clarified that she’s never been in an unhealthy place with her weight. “My mom is 4-11 now, and she weighed 93 pounds when she was married,” she shared. “Talk about a little tiny elf. I just have small bones, and I just am lucky.”

