Avril Lavigne Spotted On Dinner Date with Country Singer Nate Smith

Does Avril Lavigne have a new man in her life?

The 39-year-old “Complicated” singer was spotted on a dinner date with country singer Nate Smith on Monday (January 29) in Los Angeles.

Avril and Nate were seen heading into popular West Hollywood restaurant Catch Steak together.

Nate rose to fame after going viral on TikTok with his song “Wildfire” and now his song “World on Fire” is topping the country music charts. The song just reached seven weeks at number one on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

“’World On Fire’ has gone seven weeks… I went from 14 dollars in my bank account to a seven-week number one,” Nate said in an Instagram video. “Thank you, everybody, so much for believing in me since day one. Thank you country radio, thank you fans, thank you, everyone. This is one of the best days of my life, thank you!”