This Comfy, Chrissy Teigen-Approved Blanket Is Now In Stock Again!

Chrissy Teigen is making a recommendation for a super comfy blanket called Barefoot Dreams and we’re totally on board with it.

The celebrity cookbook author posted about one of her favorite blankets and the reviews look great. It’s now back in stock!

Back in December 2019, Chrissy posted, “If you are struggling for a Christmas gift for someone, get them a barefoot dreams blanket. I use mine 365. It stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet and nothing else compares.”

Chrissy also clarified that the blanket wasn’t an ad, just a solid recommendation for those who wanna keep cozy.

We found the blanket online and it’s a hot seller, so grab it soon! Head over to Nordstrom’s to see the listing both here for some solid colors and here for a leopard print.

If you are struggling for a Christmas gift for someone, get them a barefoot dreams blanket. I use mine 365. It stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet and nothing else compares. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.