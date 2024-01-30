Hellmann's Super Bowl 2024 Commercial Pokes Fun at Pete Davidson's Dating History - Watch Now!

Now that we know which 2 teams are playing in the 2024 Super Bowl, the commercials are starting to arrive!

One of the first is for Hellmann’s mayo, and it stars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and a cat dubbed “Mayo Cat,” who goes viral in the 60 second spot.

Keep reading to find out more…

The commercial features Kate, the cat’s owner, going on a viral tour with her cat, who can say the word “mayo.” The cat ends up all over the world, giving Ted-like talks, making promo appearances, and even dating Pete Davidson.

The commercial pokes fun at Pete‘s love life, as they break up. After the split, Kate says to the cat, “You lasted longer than most,” referring to Pete‘s lengthy dating history.

Watch the game day spot below…