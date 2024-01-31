Top Stories
Wed, 31 January 2024 at 10:51 am

'Will Trent' Season 2 - 8 Cast Members Returning, 2 Recurring Stars Joining & 1 Guest Star!

Will Trent is getting a bunch of new stars!

The popular ABC TV series, which debuted in 2023, focuses on Special Agent Will Trent, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Determined to make sure no one feels as he did, he now has the highest clearance rate.

The show is back soon with a second season! Season 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday, February 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

We also know who is expected to return for Season 2, as well as some amazing guest stars!

Click through to find out who is returning for Will Trent Season 2….

