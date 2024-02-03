'The Conners' Season 6 - 7 Cast Members to Return, 1 Star Is Not Returning!

The Conners is coming back this month, and set to premiere on Wednesday (February 7) at 8 p.m. ET.

The long-running ABC series, a continuation of the cherished sitcom Roseanne, features several stars from the original show.

The series first launched back in 2018, and focuses on the family members of the matriarch after her sudden death.

The Conners Season 6 is set to premiere in a few days, and we know which stars will be returning for Season 6, as well as one who won’t be.

Find out who is returning for The Conners Season 6…