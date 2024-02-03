Top Stories
Did Austin Butler Shave His Head & Eyebrows for 'Dune: Part 2'? Actor Talks His Big Transformation

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors Heat Up After Stars Attend Same Party

20 Popular Singers Who Lost Best New Artist at the Grammys (& the Nominees who Beat Them)

Harry Styles Was Considered for Roles in 8 Movies, but Other Actors Were Cast (The List Includes a Movie That Premiered in 2024)

Sat, 03 February 2024 at 12:17 pm

Tom Cruise Touches Down in London After a Helicopter Ride

Tom Cruise truly does travel in style!

The 61-year-old Mission: Impossible star was spotted touching down in a helicopter at Battersea heliport on Saturday (February 3) in London, England.

He was casually dressed in a long-sleeved, black shirt pants and sporty shoes and appeared to be in good spirits while leaving the helicopter behind.

Keep reading to find out more…

His latest sighting comes shortly after we learned that Tom will reportedly be making a third Top Gun movie. There was some very exciting casting news, with some of the biggest stars from Top Gun: Maverick expected to return.

If you missed it, an A-list actor revealed why they had to pass on a chance to work with Tom.

See where Tom ranks on the biggest movie star paydays of all time (including his Top Gun salary).

Scroll through the new photos of Tom Cruise in the gallery…
