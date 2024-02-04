Kacey Musgraves Presents at Grammys 2024 After Winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Zach Bryan, Teases New Music!

Top Stories
Sun, 04 February 2024 at 9:50 pm

Kacey Musgraves is a winner!

The 35-yer-old country music entertainer and collaborator Zach Bryan won the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “I Remember Everything” during the 2024 Grammy Awards pre-ceremony on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

During the live broadcast, Kacey then took to the stage to present the award for Best Country Album to Lainey Wilson for her album Bell Bottom Country.

The during the commercial break, Kacey teased new music coming soon!

In the commercial, Kacey walks around a meadow and interacts with several different animals including ducks, horses, and birds. At the end of the commercial, Kacey sings, “My Saturn has returned…”

On her website KaceyMusgraves.com, Kacey has a link for fans to pre-order her next album, but she hasn’t shared any other details yet.

Check out the full Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.
Photos: Getty Images
