Pro Bowl 2024 Roster: Full Players Lineup for NFC & AFC Teams

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl kicks off in just a few hours and we have the full lineup of players you can expect to take the field.

If you don’t know, the Pro Bowl takes place every year one week before the Super Bowl. Fans vote for their favorite players at each position in both the NFC and AFC. Then, all the players come together to form one big team that plays a fun game of football.

Eli Manning coaches the NFC team and Peyton Manning coaches the AFC team.

Keep reading to see the full roster of players competing this year…

NFC

QUARTERBACK: Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith

RUNNING BACK: D’Andre Swift, Kyren Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs

FULLBACK: C.J. Ham

WIDE RECEIVER: CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DK Metcalf

TIGHT END: Sam LaPorta, Jake Ferguson

TACKLE: Lane Johnson, Penei Sewell, Tristan Wirfs

GUARD: Chris Lindstrom, Landon Dickerson, Tyler Smith

CENTER: Jason Kelce, Frank Ragnow

DEFENSIVE END: Montez Sweat, Aidan Hutchinson, Demarcus Lawrence

INTERIOR LINEMEN: Aaron Donald, Dexter Lawrence, Kenny Clark

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Micah Parsons, Danielle Hunter, Haason Reddick

INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Bobby Wagner, Demario Davis

CORNERBACK: DaRon Bland, Jaylon Johnson, Devon Witherspoon, Darius Slay

FREE SAFETY: Jessie Bates

STRONG SAFETY: Budda Baker, Julian Love

LONG-SNAPPER: Andrew DePaola

PUNTER: Bryan Anger

KICKER: Brandon Aubrey

KICK RETURNER: Rashid Shaheed

SPECIAL-TEAMER: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Nick Bellore

AFC

QUARTERBACK: Tua Tagovailoa, C.J. Stroud, Gardner Minshew

RUNNING BACK: Raheem Mostert, James Cook, Derrick Henry

FULLBACK: Alec Ingold

WIDE RECEIVER: Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, Ja’Marr Chase

TIGHT END: David Njoku, Evan Engram

TACKLE: Laremy Tunsil, Dion Dawkins, Terron Armstead

GUARD: Quenton Nelson, Joel Bitonio, Kevin Zeitler

CENTER: Tyler Linderbaum, Ryan Kelly

DEFENSIVE END: Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson

INTERIOR LINEMEN: Quinnen Williams, Justin Madubuike, DeForest Buckner

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: T.J. Watt, Josh Allen, Jermaine Johnson

INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen

CORNERBACK: Pat Surtain II, Sauce Gardner, Jalen Ramsey, Denzel Ward

FREE SAFETY: Justin Simmons, Minkah Fitzpatrick

STRONG SAFETY: Kyle Hamilton

LONG SNAPPER: Ross Matiscik

PUNTER: AJ Cole

KICKER: Justin Tucker

KICK RETURNER: Marvin Mims Jr.

SPECIAL-TEAMER: Miles Killebrew