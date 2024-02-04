Pro Bowl 2024 Roster: Full Players Lineup for NFC & AFC Teams
The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl kicks off in just a few hours and we have the full lineup of players you can expect to take the field.
If you don’t know, the Pro Bowl takes place every year one week before the Super Bowl. Fans vote for their favorite players at each position in both the NFC and AFC. Then, all the players come together to form one big team that plays a fun game of football.
Eli Manning coaches the NFC team and Peyton Manning coaches the AFC team.
Keep reading to see the full roster of players competing this year…
NFC
QUARTERBACK: Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith
RUNNING BACK: D’Andre Swift, Kyren Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs
FULLBACK: C.J. Ham
WIDE RECEIVER: CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DK Metcalf
TIGHT END: Sam LaPorta, Jake Ferguson
TACKLE: Lane Johnson, Penei Sewell, Tristan Wirfs
GUARD: Chris Lindstrom, Landon Dickerson, Tyler Smith
CENTER: Jason Kelce, Frank Ragnow
DEFENSIVE END: Montez Sweat, Aidan Hutchinson, Demarcus Lawrence
INTERIOR LINEMEN: Aaron Donald, Dexter Lawrence, Kenny Clark
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Micah Parsons, Danielle Hunter, Haason Reddick
INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Bobby Wagner, Demario Davis
CORNERBACK: DaRon Bland, Jaylon Johnson, Devon Witherspoon, Darius Slay
FREE SAFETY: Jessie Bates
STRONG SAFETY: Budda Baker, Julian Love
LONG-SNAPPER: Andrew DePaola
PUNTER: Bryan Anger
KICKER: Brandon Aubrey
KICK RETURNER: Rashid Shaheed
SPECIAL-TEAMER: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Nick Bellore
AFC
QUARTERBACK: Tua Tagovailoa, C.J. Stroud, Gardner Minshew
RUNNING BACK: Raheem Mostert, James Cook, Derrick Henry
FULLBACK: Alec Ingold
WIDE RECEIVER: Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, Ja’Marr Chase
TIGHT END: David Njoku, Evan Engram
TACKLE: Laremy Tunsil, Dion Dawkins, Terron Armstead
GUARD: Quenton Nelson, Joel Bitonio, Kevin Zeitler
CENTER: Tyler Linderbaum, Ryan Kelly
DEFENSIVE END: Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson
INTERIOR LINEMEN: Quinnen Williams, Justin Madubuike, DeForest Buckner
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: T.J. Watt, Josh Allen, Jermaine Johnson
INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen
CORNERBACK: Pat Surtain II, Sauce Gardner, Jalen Ramsey, Denzel Ward
FREE SAFETY: Justin Simmons, Minkah Fitzpatrick
STRONG SAFETY: Kyle Hamilton
LONG SNAPPER: Ross Matiscik
PUNTER: AJ Cole
KICKER: Justin Tucker
KICK RETURNER: Marvin Mims Jr.
SPECIAL-TEAMER: Miles Killebrew