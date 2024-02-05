Top Stories
Jacob Elordi Allegedly Fought With Radio Producer, Under Police Investigation - Read the Transcript of the Reported Altercation

Jacob Elordi Allegedly Fought With Radio Producer, Under Police Investigation - Read the Transcript of the Reported Altercation

Inside Grammys 2024: 100 Backstage Photos from Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Inside Grammys 2024: 100 Backstage Photos from Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Tortured Poets Department's Release Date Could Be an Easter Egg Based on What Happened on April 19, 2023!

Tortured Poets Department's Release Date Could Be an Easter Egg Based on What Happened on April 19, 2023!

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son Ren&eacute;-Charles Ang&eacute;lil Walks Her On Stage

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son René-Charles Angélil Walks Her On Stage

Mon, 05 February 2024 at 11:13 am

Jason Momoa, Zach Braff & Donald Faison Star in T-Mobile Super Bowl 2024 Ad!

Jason Momoa, Zach Braff & Donald Faison Star in T-Mobile Super Bowl 2024 Ad!

Jason Momoa is breaking into comedy!

The Game of Thrones amusing appears in the T-Mobile 2024 Super Bowl commercial, dancing to Irene Cara’s “Flashdance… What a Feeling” alongside Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

In the clip, Jason gets doused with water, hits a few high notes and even meets the movie’s own Jennifer Beals.

Keep reading to find out more…

“People are just seeing a different side of me,” he told Variety of the clip, pointing out that he’s “known as a dramatic actor.”

“People reach out and ask me to do some funny stuff.”

“He was so fun, so high energy, in such a silly mood like we always are. I think it really shows,” Donald says of the project. “It’s kind of like a rock musical in a lot of ways when he jumps on board.”

Watch the clip, and see all of the 2024 Super Bowl ads so far!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2024 Super Bowl Commercials, Donald Faison, Jason Momoa, Super Bowl Commercials, T-Mobile, Zach Braff