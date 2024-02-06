The Richest Co-Hosts of 'The View,' Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The View is a daytime TV staple, known for dramatic political debates and a constantly changing roster of co-hosts.

The show features a panel of women from different backgrounds, who discuss the day’s biggest topics and conduct interviews with stars and politicians.

Ever since premiering in August of 1997, the show – initially created by Barbara Walters – has won over 30 Emmy Awards.

Throughout the run of the series, there have been 22 permanent co-hosts. Many of the panelists, past and present, count their success beyond just The View, bringing in some major money with their various ventures – including journalism, stand-up comedy and acting.

We’ve put together all of the names and ranked their net worth, from lowest to highest.

Find out how rich all of the past and present co-hosts of The View are…