Intimacy Coordinator Addresses Jenna Ortega & Martin Freeman's Age Gap After 'Miller's Girl' Sex Scene

An intimacy coordinator is speaking out after Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman‘s new movie Miller’s Girl sparked controversy thanks to a sex scene starring the two actors.

In the movie, Jenna, 21, plays a teenaged student who shares a steamy moment with her teacher, played by Martin, 52. Some have called out the age gap.

However, intimacy coordinator Kristina Arjona offered some insight into the decisions that were made behind the scenes.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Kristina stressed that both Jenna and Martin were “comfortable” to film together.

There were particular efforts to make sure that Jenna was alright with the scenes.

“She was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do,” Kristina said. “Part of my job too is supporting her decisions. I adapt to whatever is the comfort level of my actors, especially on a production like this where there is a large age gap between the actors.”

“Continuous consent” was essential while filming. The actors were given notice 48 hours before filming any scene about what it would entail and what protections were in place for them. Kristina added that they could “change their mind” the day they filmed.

Topics of conversation included the “level of nudity” that the stars were alright with and various tools that could be used to maintain an “appropriate distance” between them.

“I’m hyper aware of both of my talent and making sure that we’re consistently checking in and that at no point are any of their boundaries being surpassed,” she said.

