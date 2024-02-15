'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Explains Why She Doesn't Consider Herself 'Divorced' Following Kody Brown Split

Janelle Brown is opening up about life after marriage.

The 54-year-old Sister Wives star was in a spiritual marriage to Kody Brown for 29 years before confirming their split in December 2022. They share six kids.

In a new interview, Janelle explained why she doesn’t consider herself to be “divorced,” despite no longer being married to Kody, 55.

Keep reading to find out more…“Because we never were legally married, I can’t really say I’m divorced,” Janelle explained to People. “I just say ‘I’m no longer with’ [him] when I explain it to outside people, I’m like, ‘I’m no longer with my partner.’”

Janelle went on to say that she now always tells people that “my partner and I split up,” and explained why she prefers to use the term “single” when asked about her relationship status.

“It’s nebulous for me at this point,” Janelle said. “It depends on who I’m talking to really. I guess I just consider myself single, I don’t consider myself divorced or separated or whatever. I just think I’m single.”

Kody legally married first wife Meri in 1990 before marrying Janelle (in 1993), Christine (in 1994), and Robyn (in 2010) in spiritual ceremonies. Meri and Kody divorced in 2014 so that he could legally marry Robyn, but they remained in a spiritual marriage. Christine was the first wife to leave Kody in November 2021 before Janelle left him the following year. Meri then also left him no longer after Janelle.

Kody remains married to Robyn.

Janelle also recently shared some insight into her sex life with Kody while he still had all four wives.