Top Stories
Zendaya Changes Into Second 'Dune' Premiere Look as Back of Initial Mugler Outfit Goes Viral

Zendaya Changes Into Second 'Dune' Premiere Look as Back of Initial Mugler Outfit Goes Viral

Fri, 16 February 2024 at 12:28 am

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Cast Glam Up For Live-Action Series Premiere - See All the Photos!

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Cast Glam Up For Live-Action Series Premiere - See All the Photos!

The stars of the upcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series are stepping out for the premiere of their new Netflix show!

Leading young stars Kiawentiio, Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley and Dallas Liu showed off their fashion on the gold carpet at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Thursday evening (February 15) in Los Angeles.

The four stars of the show were joined by many of their co-stars, including Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Daniel Dae Kim, Elizabeth Yu, Ken Leung, and many more!

Keep reading to find out more…

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a live-action reimagining of the popular Nickelodeon animated series, which follows Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

The upcoming new series is set to debut NEXT Thursday, February 22nd on Netflix. Check out the trailer here!

Keep scrolling below to see all of the Avatar: The Last Airbender cast members at the premiere…

Gordon Cormier on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Gordon Cormier (Aang)

Ian Ousley on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Ian Ousley (Sokka)

Kiawentiio on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Kiawentiio (Katara)

FYI: Kiawentiio is wearing Dean Davidson rings.

Dallas Liu on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Dallas Liu (Zuko)

Ken Leung on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Ken Leung (Commander Zhao)

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Uncle Iroh)

Daniel Dae Kim on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Okai)

Elizabeth Yu on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Elizabeth Yu (Azula)

Tamlyn Tomita on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Tamlyn Tomita (Yukari)

Amber Midthunder on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Amber Midthunder (Princess Yue)

A Martinez and wife Leslie Bryans on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

A Martinez (Pakku) & wife Leslie Bryans

Irene Bedard on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Irene Bedard (Yagoda) & Guest

Casey Camp-Horinek on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Casey Camp-Horinek (Gran Gran) & Guest

Maria Zhang on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Maria Zhang (Suki)

FYI: Maria is wearing a Gemy Maalouf gown.

Yvonne Chapman on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Yvonne Chapman (Avatar Kyoshi)

Lim Kay Siu on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Lim Kay Siu (Gyatso)

Arden Cho on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Arden Cho (June)

FYI: Arden is wearing a Prada gown, shoes and clutch, with a B.P. De Silva ring, and De Beers jewelry, including earrings, ear cuff, bangles and ring set.

Lucian-River Chauhan on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Lucian-River Chauhan (Teo)

Momona Tamada on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Momona Tamada (Ty Le)

Thalia Tran on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Thalia Tran (Mai)

CS Lee on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

C.S. Lee (Avatar Roku)

Matthew Yang King on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Matthew Yang King & Guest

Joel Montgrand on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Joel Montgrand (Hakoda)

Ciara Mandel on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Ciara Mandel

Rainbow Dickerson on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Rainbow Dickerson (Kya)

David Sakurai on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

David Sakurai & wife Kristina Korsholm

Jeff Yung on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Jeff Yung (Monk Tsutop)

Jayden Zhang on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Jayden Zhang (Myat)

Kaili Mendoza on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Kaili Mendoza (Chie)

Linda Minard on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Linda Minard (Sister Lio)

Sebastian Amoruso on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Sebastian Amoruso (Jet)

Taylor Lam Wright on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Taylor Lam Wright (The Duke)

Nathaniel Kong on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Nathaniel Kong (Longshot)

Mela Pietropaolo on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Mela Pietropaolo (Young Girl)

Calvin carbonell on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Calvin Carbonell (Ensign)

Michaela Jill Murphy on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Michaela Jill Murphy, aka Jessie Flower

Michaela voiced Toph in the original animated series.

Lauren Thom on the Avatar The Last Airbender premiere gold carpet

Lauren Thom

Lauren voiced Joo Dee in the original animated series.

Browse through the gallery to check out 40+ photos of the Avatar: The Last Airbender cast at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 01
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 02
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 03
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 04
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 05
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 06
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 07
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 08
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 09
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 10
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 11
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 12
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 13
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 14
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 15
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 16
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 17
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 18
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 19
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 20
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 21
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 22
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 23
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 24
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 25
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 26
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 27
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 28
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 29
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 30
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 31
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 32
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 33
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 34
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 35
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 36
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 37
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 38
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 39
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 40
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 41
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 42
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 43
avatar the last airbender cast glam up for netflix series premiere 44

Photos: Getty
Posted to: A Martinez, Amber Midthunder, Arden Cho, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Casey Camp-Horinek, Ciara Mandel, CS Lee, Dallas Liu, Daniel Dae Kim, David Sakurai, Elizabeth Yu, Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Irene Bedard, jayden zhang, Jeff Yung, Joel Montgrand, Kaili Mendoza, Ken Leung, Kiawentiio, Lim Kay Siu, Linda Minard, Lucian-River Chauhan., Maria Zhang, Matthew Yang King, Mela Pietropaolo, Momona Tamada, Nathaniel Kong, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Rainbow Dickerson, Sebastian Amoruso, Tamlyn Tomita, Taylor Lam Wright, Thalia Tran, Yvonne Chapman