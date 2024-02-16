'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Cast Glam Up For Live-Action Series Premiere - See All the Photos!

The stars of the upcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series are stepping out for the premiere of their new Netflix show!

Leading young stars Kiawentiio, Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley and Dallas Liu showed off their fashion on the gold carpet at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Thursday evening (February 15) in Los Angeles.

The four stars of the show were joined by many of their co-stars, including Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Daniel Dae Kim, Elizabeth Yu, Ken Leung, and many more!

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a live-action reimagining of the popular Nickelodeon animated series, which follows Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

The upcoming new series is set to debut NEXT Thursday, February 22nd on Netflix. Check out the trailer here!

Gordon Cormier (Aang)

Ian Ousley (Sokka)

Kiawentiio (Katara) FYI: Kiawentiio is wearing Dean Davidson rings.

Dallas Liu (Zuko)

Ken Leung (Commander Zhao)

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Uncle Iroh)

Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Okai)

Elizabeth Yu (Azula)

Tamlyn Tomita (Yukari)

Amber Midthunder (Princess Yue)

A Martinez (Pakku) & wife Leslie Bryans

Irene Bedard (Yagoda) & Guest

Casey Camp-Horinek (Gran Gran) & Guest

Maria Zhang (Suki) FYI: Maria is wearing a Gemy Maalouf gown.

Yvonne Chapman (Avatar Kyoshi)

Lim Kay Siu (Gyatso)

Arden Cho (June) FYI: Arden is wearing a Prada gown, shoes and clutch, with a B.P. De Silva ring, and De Beers jewelry, including earrings, ear cuff, bangles and ring set.

Lucian-River Chauhan (Teo)

Momona Tamada (Ty Le)

Thalia Tran (Mai)

C.S. Lee (Avatar Roku)

Matthew Yang King & Guest

Joel Montgrand (Hakoda)

Ciara Mandel

Rainbow Dickerson (Kya)

David Sakurai & wife Kristina Korsholm

Jeff Yung (Monk Tsutop)

Jayden Zhang (Myat)

Kaili Mendoza (Chie)

Linda Minard (Sister Lio)

Sebastian Amoruso (Jet)

Taylor Lam Wright (The Duke)

Nathaniel Kong (Longshot)

Mela Pietropaolo (Young Girl)

Calvin Carbonell (Ensign)

Michaela Jill Murphy, aka Jessie Flower Michaela voiced Toph in the original animated series.

Lauren Thom Lauren voiced Joo Dee in the original animated series.

