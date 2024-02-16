Heather Rae El Moussa Responds to Backlash After Not Including Stepdaughter Taylor in Valentine's Day Tribute

Heather Rae El Moussa is addressing all of the backlash surrounding her Valentine’s Day post.

On Wednesday (February 14), the 36-year-old former Selling Sunset star posted a tribute to husband Tarek El Moussa, their 1-year-old son Tristan, and Tarek‘s 8-year-old son Brayden.

“Happy Valentine’s day to my boys T, T & B ❤️👼🏻 I have never felt so much love in my life,” Heather wrote on Instagram. “All 3 keep me on my toes but I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“I am so thankful to have you as my husband my best friend and my partner @therealtarekelmoussa,” Heather added. “You are my person, and the best daddy I could’ve ever asked for. I love you very much honey and I love you Tristan and Bray❤️”

After sharing the post, fans were quick to call out Heather for not including Tarek‘s 13-year-old daughter Taylor.

Keep reading to find out more…“Wow !!! She definitely left Taylor out intentionally. If there os drama in the household you could have kept that private instead of intentionally leaving her out, out of spite. Grow up,” one user wrote.

Another questioned, “Did you get into a fight with Taylor? Does Taylor want to be in your house? Is she considered your family too?”

The following day, Heather took to her Instagram Story to address the backlash.

“We close our ears to the pettiness,” Heather wrote along with a photo of her and Taylor hugging. “We strive for positivity only. My girl knows she’s my #1 gal.”

Heather shared a video of her and Tarek supporting Taylor at volleyball match, while writing, “Go Tay!!! My forever Galentine.”

Heather also recently opened up about a difficult health issue.