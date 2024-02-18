Maisie Williams on Starring in 'Game of Thrones' as a Child: 'I Was Lost For So Long'

Maisie Williams is reflecting on her experience starring in Game of Thrones.

The actress played Arya Stark in the popular HBO series from 2011 to 2019. When she was cast in Game of Thrones, Maisie was just 12 years old. By the time season 8 premiered, she was 22.

In a recent interview, Maisie opened up about what it was like growing up on Game of Thrones, and what she has learned in retrospect.

“I was so lost for so long and I knew that I was, and when I couldn’t pin down what I felt my identity was within that, it brought me a lot of discomfort,” she told The Times of London. “Now I feel a lot more comfortable in my own skin. It’s hard to even put myself back there and talk about how tough it was just because I think it’s done.”

As her acting career has progressed, Maisie said that she aims to offer a helping hand to child actors when she can.

“I really dig within myself to try and bring out something that I feel would be really useful,” she stated. “I’ve no idea if I ever have, but I know that at least they could text me or call me.”

